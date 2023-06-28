Contrasting DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and Grindr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $576.32 million 6.15 -$24.28 million ($0.43) -92.88 Grindr $195.01 million 4.66 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grindr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalOcean.

56.5% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of DigitalOcean shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of Grindr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -6.69% -65.61% 0.87% Grindr N/A -3.03% -9.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DigitalOcean and Grindr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 3 4 5 0 2.17 Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus price target of $39.08, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Grindr.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Grindr on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grindr

(Get Rating)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.