Contrasting Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) and Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and Northway Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $230.92 million 1.60 $63.35 million $2.74 6.36 Northway Financial N/A N/A N/A $0.53 33.75

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Northway Financial. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northway Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

78.2% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Northway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Northway Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Independent Bank and Northway Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Northway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.43%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Northway Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Northway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 24.15% 16.94% 1.17% Northway Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Independent Bank beats Northway Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The company also provides title insurance services and investment services. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Northway Financial

(Get Rating)

Northway Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards. It also provides mortgages; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile, ATV, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; personal loans and lines of credit; savings or CD secured loans; municipal loan products; business acquisition financing; and working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and term loans, residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and small business administration loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking services; cash management services comprising account analysis and reconciliation, automated sweep, automated clearing house, deposit express, lockbox, online wire transfer, and CD imaging; overdraft prevention and protection services; and investment and insurance products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.