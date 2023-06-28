Contrasting Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) & Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR)

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Rating) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology N/A N/A N/A Micron Solutions -5.89% -29.04% -11.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nexalin Technology and Micron Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Micron Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 4.69 -$1.70 million N/A N/A Micron Solutions $22.57 million 0.24 -$1.29 million ($0.43) -3.62

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nexalin Technology beats Micron Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries. Micron Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

