Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.07

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and traded as high as $14.23. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 196,727 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.46). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

