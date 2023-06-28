Core Alternative Capital Buys 141 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $142.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

