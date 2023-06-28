Core Alternative Capital Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 305.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Cummins were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Cummins by 8,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after buying an additional 1,403,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 23,155.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,065,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $239.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.77. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

