Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a research note issued on Friday, June 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

