Cosmos (ATOM) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and $73.82 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $9.17 or 0.00030438 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00041105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

