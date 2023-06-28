Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $245,698,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

NASDAQ COST opened at $530.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.76. The company has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

