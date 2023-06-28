Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.06. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 118,941 shares trading hands.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,360,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 53,250 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 285,081 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 249,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 156,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

