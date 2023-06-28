Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $51.33 million and $18.45 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006879 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

