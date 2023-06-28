Cronos Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $10.22 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00040901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

