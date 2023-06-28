CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 1.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CSX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,494,000 after buying an additional 408,674 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,029,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.