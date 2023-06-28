CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,303,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,088,823. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

