CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 17th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
CRT.UN stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.87. 88,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,103. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.21 and a twelve month high of C$17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
