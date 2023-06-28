D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $177.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

