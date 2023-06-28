D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $634,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 107.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $202.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.