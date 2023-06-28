D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $216.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

