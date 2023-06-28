D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 642,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.35. The company has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.