Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Up 630.0% in June

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 630.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

