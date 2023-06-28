Darwin Wealth Management LLC Acquires 29,272 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 304.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

