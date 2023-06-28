Darwin Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after acquiring an additional 685,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.20. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

