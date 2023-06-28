Deere & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $32.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $410.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.