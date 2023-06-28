Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $51.76 and last traded at $51.45, with a volume of 1384619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,455,648 over the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dell Technologies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

