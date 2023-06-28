Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Demant A/S stock remained flat at $20.53 on Wednesday. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WILYY shares. Handelsbanken downgraded Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.