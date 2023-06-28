Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 2,682.4% in June

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 2,682.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. 72,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,871. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $20.61.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.2568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBOEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($221.85) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.87.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

