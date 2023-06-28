Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 2,682.4% in June

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 2,682.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. 72,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,871. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $20.61.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.2568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

DBOEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($221.85) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.87.

About Deutsche Börse

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.