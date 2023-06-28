Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Digital China Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.
About Digital China
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
