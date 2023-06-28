Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Digital World Acquisition Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DWACU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. Digital World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

