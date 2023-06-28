Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $995.83 Million

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 64.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $995.83 million and approximately $22.94 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 62.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.17195205 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

