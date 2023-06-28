Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.