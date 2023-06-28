Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 640,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

