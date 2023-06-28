Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 1,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1435 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.