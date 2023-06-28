DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.48.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE:DASH opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.50. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $5,504,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,815.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 487,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,533,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $5,504,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,815.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,046,440 shares of company stock valued at $68,443,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

