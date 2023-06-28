Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 240000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Durango Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Durango Resources Company Profile

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

