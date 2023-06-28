EA Series Trust – MKAM ETF (NYSEARCA:MKAM) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

EA Series Trust – MKAM ETF (NYSEARCA:MKAM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0989 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

EA Series Trust – MKAM ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MKAM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,725. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35. EA Series Trust – MKAM ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

About EA Series Trust – MKAM ETF

The MKAM ETF (MKAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks to provide the performance return of US large-cap equities, but with less volatility and downside risk. The actively managed fund utilizes a proprietary multi-factor model to shift the portfolios exposure between equities and fixed income investments.

