Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.52. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 368 shares.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Transactions at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In other news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 285,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $2,424,803.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $32,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,313.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 285,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $2,424,803.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

