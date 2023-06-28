East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in June

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EJPRY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 47,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,593. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. East Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut East Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.

