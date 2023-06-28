Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 2.3% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Down 0.6 %

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

ETN stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.48. The stock had a trading volume of 371,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $198.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.17 and a 200 day moving average of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.