Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the first quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

