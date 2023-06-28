Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.45.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
