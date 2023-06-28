eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,688,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 567.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 166,111 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,745. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

