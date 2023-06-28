Efinity Token Price Tops $0.0531 on Major Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $33.77 million and approximately $326,052.19 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 635,805,798 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

