EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Down 84.2% in June

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGGF. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get EG Acquisition alerts:

EG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EGGF stock remained flat at $10.30 during trading on Wednesday. 632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,253. EG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.