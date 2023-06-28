Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,570 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 123,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 27,024 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 358,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,006 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.40. 651,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

