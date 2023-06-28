Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,242 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,576,000 after buying an additional 655,629 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,498,000 after buying an additional 508,586 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,280. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

