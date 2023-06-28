Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 2.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 156,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 66,085 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,380,000.

FTCS stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,796. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

