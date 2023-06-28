Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.50. 323,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,513. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

