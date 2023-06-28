Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of BCE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 152,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,470. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

