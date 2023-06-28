Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $826,000 in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $564,950,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,990,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,633,000 after purchasing an additional 675,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,047,000 after purchasing an additional 627,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.01. 74,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.87. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.