Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,903 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 312,570 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.18. 1,249,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,541. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $206.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

