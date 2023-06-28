Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 163 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,991,000 after purchasing an additional 239,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 131,545 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,422,000. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 56,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $2.3458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.35) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.62) to GBX 1,275 ($16.21) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.89) to GBX 1,280 ($16.27) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.